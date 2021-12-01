RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Borrego Springs Art Guild Members Show

 

Last updated 12/1/2021 at 10:38am



The opening reception for the Borrego Springs Art Guild Members Show will be Saturday Dec. 4, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Annual show of art by members of the Borrego Springs Art Guild. This show will be held in conjunction with the Crafted Works of Art Show. Work accepted Nov. 27 and 28. Participants must be a member of the Borrego Springs Art Guild. Those members who are also members of BAI pay no fee. Non members of BAI pay a fee of $15 per submitted work of art, limit three per artist. The Borrego Art Guild is a separate organization from the Borrego Art Institute and the memberships are separate.

