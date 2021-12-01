RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

ARTWALK for the holidays!

 

Last updated 12/1/2021 at 10:37am



A very special ARTWALK is scheduled for Saturday Dec. 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Join the art venues in celebration of the holidays. Shop the galleries exhibitions and decorated gift shops for those unique vintage, handmade, upcycled, special items for that someone special in your life. Support our local artists, galleries and crafts people that create those unforgettable one of a kind gifts for giving. We are providing refreshments, live music, art and good cheer to spread throughout our community.

Participating art venues include The Galleria at The Palms at Indian Head, The Courts, The House of Borrego Springs EAST and WEST Galleries and The Borrego Art institute. Happy Holidays to you and yours! For more information, contact 760-443-3300 or by email at houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2021 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2021 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser