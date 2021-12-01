ARTWALK for the holidays!

A very special ARTWALK is scheduled for Saturday Dec. 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Join the art venues in celebration of the holidays. Shop the galleries exhibitions and decorated gift shops for those unique vintage, handmade, upcycled, special items for that someone special in your life. Support our local artists, galleries and crafts people that create those unforgettable one of a kind gifts for giving. We are providing refreshments, live music, art and good cheer to spread throughout our community.

Participating art venues include The Galleria at The Palms at Indian Head, The Courts, The House of Borrego Springs EAST and WEST Galleries and The Borrego Art institute. Happy Holidays to you and yours! For more information, contact 760-443-3300 or by email at houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net.