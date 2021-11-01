Volunteer Training, ABDSP

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park is excited to offer a training class this fall for people interested in becoming visitor center volunteers!

Our volunteers take pleasure and pride in helping park visitors discover and explore the desert, and in being part of a team (including park rangers, interpreters, other staff, and our cooperating association, Anza-Borrego Foundation) that provides excellent service to the public.

The staff of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park invests considerable time and energy in training park volunteers, through a combination of classroom instruction and field trips, to be able to give good information to the visiting public, and the ideal volunteer is eager to invest his or her time in learning about this amazing park as well.

Our award-winning visitor center is a fun place to work, and volunteers are expected to contribute at least 48 hours of “floor duty” time each year, for a minimum of three years, as well as fulfilling annual refresher requirements designed to keep you learning more about the park and its partners.

A new 80-hour volunteer class will be starting Nov. 19. A variety of park professionals will share their expertise in class and on field trips about park history, biology, geology and more.

The link to apply to be a volunteer is: MyImpactPage – California State Parks – Colorado Desert District (betterimpact.com) or at the Visitor Center (Sat – Sun) or Park District Office (Mon – Fri).

Please send applications to:

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Visitor Center

200 Palm Canyon Drive

Borrego Springs, California 92004

ATTN: 2021 Visitor Center Volunteer Class

Applications should be received by November 15, 2021. Please address questions to Abby Barker at 760-767-4205 or abby.barker@parks.ca.gov.

Come join a great group of people committed to the care and preservation of our beautiful California State Parks.