Hospitality Training

Certified Interpretive Host Training Workshop

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday Nov. 13 to Sunday Nov. 14

WHERE: Borrego Springs Library, 2580 Country Club Road Borrego Springs, California 92004

COST: Registration $120, Certification is an additional $150

For anyone age 16 or over with a desire to increase their knowledge and skills related to customer and visitor service and interpretation.

Anyone who works with the public, visitors or customers, and is interested in improving their customer service and communication skills may find this program helpful personally and to your business. The program is specifically designed to improve skills for front desk personnel, receptionists, wait staff and maintenance and service workers, law enforcement officers, medical staff, greeters, volunteers, sales staff, supervisors, and staff trainers.

Optional professional level accreditation as a National Association for Interpretation – Certified Interpretive Host. Exam required.

Space is limited to 20 participants.

To register, go to: https:www.interpnet.com/nai/nai/_events/Event_Display.aspx?EventKey=CIH111321

For more information about the course, contact Dave Duncan at daveduncan@earthlink.net or 415-238-0450.

Interpretation is a communication process that forges emotional and intellectual connections between the interests of the audience and the meanings inherent in the resource.

BVA MISSION: To create and sustain a thriving and attractive community, surrounded by Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, where residents enjoy a quality lifestyle, prosperous businesses meet community needs, and tourism enhances the character and well-being of our village.

The BVA is implementing a strategy to strengthen the opportunity for our community and Anza-Borrego Desert State Park to work as partners to develop ways to better benefit from well-managed tourism and make Borrego a great place to live, work and play.

The Borrego Village Association, a nonprofit citizen stakeholder organization, is working to create and sustain a thriving and attractive community, surrounded by Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.