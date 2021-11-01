De Anza Bonanza

The de Anza Desert Club opened its season, with their traditional open tournament, followed with a spectacular "welcome home reception." Old friends seeing each other again after the COVID hiatus, some even bringing tears to their eyes.

One member said, "It was like going back to summer camp," here to just play and enjoy yourself for the season.

The layout and the mouth watering food served was tremendous. From roast lamb to clams and mussels, such a diverse offering.

Members were finding it difficult to enjoy the food as they were constantly interrupted by old friends welcoming them back. Such a happy atmosphere.

General Manager Ramien Shalizi told the Sun, "There were many challenges along the way in the pre-season opening. Much like other local businesses, we faced staff challenges and all the post-COVID supply chain challenges, such as seed shortage issues and delays."

He added, "the course is in the best shape it has ever been."

The golf course is in pristine condition and just waiting for the members to hone their clubs and play.

Shalizi finished by saying, "I wish to thank all the people and staff involved with the club who have helped to create a successful season opening and we look forward to another great season at our desert hideaway."

"It's great to see the de Anza Club back to its old self with the members eager with anticipation for the coming season, and new members about to experience the camaraderie and friendliness of the club," he said.