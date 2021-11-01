SDGE: Overnight Power Outage

9 p.m. Nov. 17 – 6 a.m. Nov. 18

Next week, SDG&E crews are scheduled to perform upgrade and maintenance work overnight on a substation serving the Borrego Springs area. To keep our crews and customers safe, it is necessary to de-energize the substation between 9 p.m. Nov. 17 – 6 a.m. Nov. 18. Our engineers will deploy the Borrego Springs Microgrid to maintain electric service to as many customers as possible. However, some customers will be without power overnight, as the microgrid does not have the capacity to power the entire community overnight.

If everything goes smoothly, the microgrid will be able to maintain electric service for customers on circuit 170. Customers on circuits 171 and 172 will be without power overnight. You can find your circuit number on your SDG&E bill in the section titled "Detail of Current Charges" under "Electric Service."

Please take action to prepare for service disruption. For tips on how to prepare, visit sdge.com/plannedoutages.

We understand that being without power for any length of time is inconvenient, and we truly appreciate your patience as our crews strive to complete the work as safely and as quickly as possible.

For further questions, please call our Customer Contact Center at 1-800-411-7343.”

Safety and Preparation Tips

• If you are a customer who relies on electrically powered medical equipment, please contact your medical doctor or the equipment suppliers/manufacturer.

• Before connecting a generator, or if you need assistance, please call 1-800-411-7343.

• Please visit our outage website for more important information and tips on what to expect and how to prepare for a power outage at sdge.com/plannedoutages.

• For further questions or concerns, please call our Customer Contact Center 1-800-411-7343.