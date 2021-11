You and yours are invited to the 246th USMC birthday celebration on Wednesday Nov. 10 at the American Legion Post 853 located at 4515 Borrego Springs Road. The celebration will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Ceremony and cake cutting, 6 p.m. Dress code is casual. Regular Wednesday night fare are burgers, hot dogs and sides starting at $5. No host bar. RSVP at anzahomeinspection@att.net or 760-803-1751 no later than Monday Nov. 8.