ABDNHA Plant & Book Sale

Don’t miss the annual Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association Plant and Book Sale on Saturday Nov. 13, 9 a.m. to noon, held at the ABDNHA Birds & Blooms Garden Shop, 652 Palm Canyon Drive, just west of Carlee’s.

Native and drylands plants, mostly one-gallon size. May include, but not limited to: Chuparosa, Apricot Mallow, Fairy Duster, Desert Marigold, Tacoma Yellow Bells, Desert Lavender, Jojoba, Milkweed (in 5 gallons), and various Agave, Aloe, and Cacti. Staff and volunteers on hand to answer your plant questions and help you make a selection. Book sale includes desert books and featuring vintage copies of Desert Magazine and Arizona Highways. For information, call 760-767-5560 (Garden Shop) or 760-767-3098 (Nature Center).

