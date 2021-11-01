RSS

Borrego Springs Mid-Century Miniature House Models

 

The House of Borrego Springs EAST Gallery continues exhibiting Lisa Meldrum’s “10 Miniature Mid-Century Model Houses of Borrego Springs” through Sunday Nov. 28. Stop by the EAST gallery to view the miniature models before the end of the exhibition. Open Tuesday – Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Located at “El Patio” 628 Palm Canyon Drive.

For more information, contact 760-443-3300 or by email at houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net.

