Meth Hidden in Floorboard

 

Last updated 10/1/2021 at 2:38pm



El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a man accused of smuggling $215,000 worth of methamphetamine through an immigration checkpoint in Salton City, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced on Sept. 20.

At around 9:05 a.m., a man driving a blue 2005 Ford Escape approached the Highway 86 checkpoint.

CBP says the agent referred the car aside for further investigation.

When the Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted agents to both the driver and passenger sides of the car, they discovered a hidden compartment in the floorboard of the vehicle.

Upon further examination, the floorboard contained 41 packages of white crystal-like substances wrapped in cellophane. The contents inside the packages tested positive for methamphetamine.

The drugs weighed about 78.41 pounds with an estimated value of $215,627.

The driver, a 55-year-old U.S. citizen, was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration, as well as the car and narcotics.

