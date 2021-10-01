David William Shannon

August 30, 1945 – August 17, 2021

Former El Camino College coach and administrator Dave Shannon passed away suddenly on August 17, in San Diego. He was 75 years old.

Dave was a member of the El Camino College athletics family for 31 years and was one of the most highly-decorated and esteemed coaches in Warriors’ history. “The news of Dave Shannon’s sudden passing is hitting us hard today,” ECC Athletic Director Jeff Miera said. “He was a staple of the Warriors’ athletic fabric for more than three decades and his mark and presence is felt at El Camino to this day. He was a beloved member of our Warriors family and I send my thoughts to his loved ones. The world lost a great Warrior.”

He began as an assistant coach for the Warriors’ men’s cross-country in 1976. As the men’s and women’s cross-country coach, Dave’s teams compiled 127 dual-meet wins and just 11 losses. The men’s team took home consecutive state championships in 1983 and 1984 and Dave was voted the California Community College Cross Country Coach of the Year in 1984.

In 1989, he was promoted to Athletic Director. Dave served as the AD from 1988-2007 while also serving as the Interim Dean of Health Sciences and Athletics from 1999 – 2000. Dave was named to the California Community College Cross-Country and Track and Field Coaches Hall of Fame in 2004 and was inducted into the El Camino Athletics Hall of Fame in 2010.

After his retirement, Dave and his wife Joanie whom he met while they both worked at El Camino, relocated to Borrego Springs where he served as a docent in the California State Park. Later, they relocated to San Diego and acquired a kitty, Sister Mary Grace. In 2014, Joanie passed away. Two years later Dave acquired Duke, a yellow Labrador. Both Duke and “Sissy” have found new loving homes where they now reside.

Dave was such a good friend to many of us here at Hyde Park Villas in San Diego. His balcony was known for the huge collection of cacti. He would bring home from his walks around the neighborhood small succulents and raise them over the years to become towering plants. He was always willing to help wherever there was a need and he enjoyed sharing seasoned advice on any topic. While he was out walking Duke and if you ran into him, you could expect your conversation with him to last sometimes an hour or so. Now more than ever, those conversations with him will be cherished.

In Dean’s words, we are all better people for having had the opportunity to know him. His impact will always be remembered by the lifelong friends he brought together and his positive impact on so many lives. He will be dearly missed by so many.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: http://www.goodbodymortuary.com.