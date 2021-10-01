RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Kendall's Cafe Open Again

 

Last updated 10/8/2021 at 11:58am



Kendall's Cafe is open once again, as owner Lorena Valdez announced that their water is now restored.

They are open for regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kendall's Cafe is currently closed until further notice.

Owner Lorena Valdez posted an update on Facebook to Borrego Springs 92004, stating, "Due to unforeseen circumstances to the building's water lines, Kendall's Cafe is currently closed until further notice. We will update you all when we are able to reopen."

