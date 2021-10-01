ABDSP Updates

Updates from the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park as of Oct. 1:

This season on: Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, tune in to find out whether wildflowers will bloom this year; will the desert be too hot to handle? And discover why bighorn sheep don’t regularly attend hikes with us.

October 1 marks the start of a new desert season, and we are so excited to have you all in the park with us! This year, we will be posting weekly updates on Fridays to keep you informed about all park happenings, closures, and general updates!

Planning on making a weekend trip out to the park? Find our Friday update post on Facebook so you can be well prepared!

Coyote Canyon will be closed to the public until further notice from Third Crossing (Gate) through the Bypass area to Sheep Camp until further notice due to damage sustained from the recent monsoonal storms. Coyote Canyon is open to the public from Di Giorgio Road to Third Crossing (gate). We will advise the public when it reopens.

All other roads, hiking trails, and campgrounds are open. Dogs on a leash are welcome on roads. Day-use fee, $10 per vehicle apply at the Visitor Center, Borrego Palm Canyon, Hellhole Canyon, Buttes Pass Slot, Mtn Palm Springs. Bow Willow. Call 760-767-4205 for more details.

Though our temperatures are dropping (slowly), please be advised that water is still essential in desert adventures. Aridity in the desert no matter how “cool” it gets can still be life threatening. Always come prepared with more than enough water for you and your group.

The State Park Visitor Center is now open seven days a week! Stop in to see the excellent interpretive exhibits and get the inside scoop from our staff.