A Sad Announcement

On September 14, my husband, Michael Hart died peacefully in his sleep. Together we owned The Julian News for over 17 years and loved the experience of bringing our community together by encouraging schools and organizations to publish their events in The Julian News.

One of the first decisions we made was to publish a national suicide hotline and list all of the local AA meetings. We gladly listed obituaries at no cost and became very involved in our community.

Mike encouraged then county librarian Colleen Baker to bring the best possible music to the library’s Music on the Mountain series and gladly advertised music that was played at Wynola Pizza and Bistro. He encouraged the local American Legion Lincoln Deming Post to write articles about the benefits they were bringing to our community and he also encouraged other clubs and organizations to do the same.

I received a note from Annie who owns the Santa Ysabel Art Gallery saying that her gallery has been able to stay open for many years because of the publicity that Mike gave her.

My husband Mike Hart was elected Merchant of the Year one year and he was Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce. He was also a disc jockey for over 25 years and a professional baseball umpire who is listed in the San Diego Sports Officials Hall of Fame. He was a person who believed in truth and he believed in people. I know that many people besides me already miss him.

Locally, a memorial service will be held for him at the Julian Community Methodist Church on November 6, 3 p.m. at the corner of Highway 78 and Pine Hills Road. Plan to bring a chair.

A celebration of life and fund raiser will be held at Wynola Pizza and Bistro on October 23 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. with many San Diego musicians playing that night to honor Mike.