55th Annual Borrego Days Desert Festival – "Welcome Back!"

Friday Oct. 22:

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Festival Weekend Party with a live band and refreshments, even an air display held by The Propeller Bar & Grill

5 p.m. – Akrofest 2021 Airshow at the Borrego Valley Airport. Head over early to meet the pilots and tour the planes.

Saturday Oct. 23: (All events will be held at Christmas Circle!)

9:40 a.m. – Borrego Springs Fire Protection District drives down Palm Canyon Drive to welcome everyone to the 55th Annual Borrego Days Desert Festival!

9:45 a.m. – National Anthem sung by Borrego’s own, Jackette Williams, at Christmas Circle

10 a.m. – Air parade starring Borrego Air Ranch Pilots and Friends flying down Palm Canyon Drive and around Christmas Circle. Be at the Festival for the announcing of the planes and their pilots.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Food Vendors, Beer Garden, Arts & Crafts Booths, Gifts, music, entertainment, kids zone, free pumpkin decorating for kids and art demonstrations by the Borrego Art Institute.

10:15 a.m. – Music: Soul Frenzi

10:30 a.m. – “Show & Shine” Car Show – Showcasing all makes of cars

12:15 p.m. – Ceremony at Christmas Circle: New Honorary Mayors introduced. Outgoing Mayor Andy Macuga will be honored by San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond, State Senator Brian Jones and the Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce. 2021 Miss Borrego Springs and her court will also be introduced, plus a few surprises. Information about a surprise drawing will be announced.

12:45 p.m. – Music: The Sound of My Voice/The Ultimate Linda Ronstadt Experience

2:45 p.m. – Car Show Awards and event announcements

3:15 p.m. – Music: Whitney Shay

5:30 p.m. –DJ Jee with music to round out the day with announcements about Sunday Oct. 24

Sunday Oct. 24: (All events will be held at Christmas Circle!)

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Food Vendors, Beer Garden, Arts & Crafts Booths, kids zone

10:15 a.m. – Entertainment: Borrego Spring Elementary School Dance Club

TIME – Free pumpkin decorating at the American Legion booth (TBA)

10:45 a.m. – Announcements

11 a.m. – Music: Bandidos Del Norte

1:10 p.m. – Tournament of Roses Parade drawing

1:30 p.m. – First Amateur Local Talent Show

For more information, please call the Chamber of Commerce at 760-767-5555.