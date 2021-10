UPDATED: Sponsor Group Meeting

The next Borrego Springs Sponsor Group meeting will be Thursday Oct. 7, 4:30 p.m. held via Zoom, instead of being held at the Borrego Springs Library Community Room.

To be added to the Borrego Springs Community Sponsor Group email list for agenda and agenda packets, send a request to rebfalk7@gmail.com.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81061474201?pwd=VTduTlk2eUR6elhxVk1SaWc4dC9BUT09

or call: 669 900 6833

Meeting ID: 810 6147 4201

Passcode: 615686

THE PUBLIC IS ALWAYS WELCOME TO OUR MEETINGS

WE REPRESENT YOU WHEN ADVISING THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO ON LAND USE ISSUES