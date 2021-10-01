From the Borrego COVID-19 Task Force...

Dear Seasonal Residents,

We so look forward to your return to Borrego Springs. The weather is becoming very hospitable and, as you know, Borrego Springs is a wonderful place to spend the winter season. Ours is a vibrant town with many events and activities that are more fun when everyone is here.

Borrego Springs is also a relatively safe place to be. Most residents have gotten fully vaccinated and have been wearing masks when indoors in shops, restaurants and other public buildings. We’ve had very few new cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks. According to County postings, we do not know of any active cases in Borrego Springs now. Please help prevent new cases to avoid community spread of the virus.

If you are returning from or through areas with high rates of infection, please be especially cautious on your way here and for the first week after you return. You will probably have a lot to do settling back in, enjoying the sun and catching up with friends and neighbors. Initially, please social distance when you say hi to friends and neighbors (save hugs for week two!), and please be careful when you go out to restock your house with essentials. Let’s all have a safe and enjoyable season.

Welcome back!

---

Let’s Avoid the TwinDemic Again!

Last season, we had an epidemic of COVID-19, but avoided a TwinDemic –epidemics of both COVID-19 and influenza. Why did we have a few cases of flu last season? In good part, it was because people got flu shots and were wearing masks, washing their hands and social distancing to avoid COVID-19.

Both COVID-19 and the flu can result in serious illness including hospitalization and death. If you get sick with both, you increase your risk of having serious illness. What’s more, getting infected by one will weaken your immune system and make you more susceptible to getting the other.

The best defense against the flu is to get a flu shot. Wearing a mask, washing hands frequently and social distancing can also help stop the spread of COVID-19 and the flu.

Let’s do it again! Flu shots are now available at many clinics, many pharmacies and at County vaccination sites. Locally, the Borrego Medical Clinic is well stocked with flu vaccine, including High Dose for those age 65+. Just schedule a visit with a nurse Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 760-767-5051.