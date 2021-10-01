Chamber Welcomes Fall

At this point anything below 100 degrees is a welcome experience and before you know it we’ll be grabbing sweaters for our morning outings.

Since we’re on the subject of welcomes, the Chamber is thrilled to have the Borrego Valley Airport back as a member, with the airport having some exciting events happening this season.

And the artists are??? The SDG&E Electrical Box Beautification Project in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that the following artists will be using their creative skills on five boxes along Palm Canyon Drive, Heidi Madden – Tina Mancino – Robin Echo Young, all depicting a desert beauty theme.

Borrego Days Desert Festival. At the time of this writing so much is evolving with the festival that I’m hoping you’ll visit the website borregodays.com to answer some of your questions. More details on the Sunday talent show are coming, however I can say entries will be limited to 15, sign up will be at the Chamber booth during the festival, and there will be cash prizes of $75, $50, $25…first place will also receive a beautiful glass trophy. Borrego Days will also have Chamber sponsored surprise drawings for a couple of exciting things to go and do, plus the Borrego Art Institute and the American Legion will have free pumpkins for children to decorate and keep. Our current Honorary Mayor Andy Macuga will be passing the legendary “traffic signal” to the new mayors and find out if your favorite car show entry wins an award. All of this will happen in-between our live entertainment, it’s going to be a busy weekend.

Festival Volunteer Signup Day is Friday October 1, at the Chamber between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Our Volunteer Chair Joy McBride will be there to meet and chat with you and we’ll have applications available to sign up. A minimum shift is two hours, so please keep that in mind.

If you’re looking for weekly updates about Chamber, Festival and community related items, signup for the Chamber Weekly eblast that goes out every Wednesday at 1 p.m. Email visitborrego@gmail.com with eblast signup in the subject line.

Chat soon!

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

borregospringschamber.com

borregochamberdirector@gmail.com