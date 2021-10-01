THOBS East Gallery

The House of Borrego Springs East Gallery’s showing of Lisa Meldrum’s “10 Miniature Mid-century Model Houses of Borrego Springs” opens Saturday Oct. 2 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for an ARTTALK with the artist, followed by an opening reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Join us in welcoming the artist and viewing her collection of provocative miniature houses of Borrego Springs. This opening coincides with the first ARTWALK of the season.

For more information, call 760-443-3300 or email houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net.