Don’t miss two upcoming shows at the Borrego Art Institute, “The Art of Flora and Fauna,” and “The Silent Guitar,” paintings by Sharif Carter. The opening reception for both shows will be held Saturday Oct. 2, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Borrego Art Institute gallery hours are Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information, contact call 760-767-5152 or email gallery@borregoinstitute.org.