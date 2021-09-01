Motorcycle Crash

A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene on Aug. 22, after a man in a pickup truck swerved into the opposing lane and crashed head-on to the motorcycle.

The 53-year-old man, later identified as Eric Randall Cripe, from Escondido, lost control of his 2002 Toyota Tundra near Aguanga Ranchos Road in the Warner Springs area shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pickup drifted off the eastern side of the roadway, then swerved back to the left into a southbound lane, where it collided with an oncoming 1991 Harley-Davidson Sportster, CHP public-affairs Officer Travis Garrow said.

It was later revealed that the man was driving under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred.

The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old San Diego man, died at the scene of the crash. His name was withheld pending family notification.

Cripe was arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter. He was booked into county jail in Vista, where he was being held without bail pending arraignment.