Bargain Barn Grand Re-Opening!

The Bargain Barn is accepting donations beginning Tuesday September 14 and every Tuesday/Thursday during the season from 9 a.m. to noon. Remember we do not accept mattresses or large sofas (hide-a-beds are OK). Our grand re-opening is Friday/Saturday October 1 & 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Our barns are full of amazing deals on indoor & outdoor furniture, amazing artwork, jewelry, lamps, household good, books, vintage vinyl and so much more! Find us at the end of Avenida Sureste by the Red Ocotillo restaurant. See you soon!