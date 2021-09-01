RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Bargain Barn Grand Re-Opening!

 

Last updated 9/16/2021 at 9:46am



The Bargain Barn is accepting donations beginning Tuesday September 14 and every Tuesday/Thursday during the season from 9 a.m. to noon. Remember we do not accept mattresses or large sofas (hide-a-beds are OK). Our grand re-opening is Friday/Saturday October 1 & 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Our barns are full of amazing deals on indoor & outdoor furniture, amazing artwork, jewelry, lamps, household good, books, vintage vinyl and so much more! Find us at the end of Avenida Sureste by the Red Ocotillo restaurant. See you soon!

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2021 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2021 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 09/16/2021 13:28