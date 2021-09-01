"A Natural History of the Anza-Borrego Region" takes Gold at California Book Awards

A Natural History of the Anza-Borrego Region: Then and Now by Marie Simovich and Mike Wells and published by Sunbelt Publications, was chosen as the Gold Medal winner for Contribution to Publishing at the 90th Annual California Book Awards.

The California Book Awards, organized by the Commonwealth Club, is one of the oldest and most distinguished literary award programs in the nation. The Contribution in Publishing award is given to a book that is deemed an innovative or essential book project that celebrates and showcases California and its richness.

"I am doubly happy for this award because it helps to bring attention to the Anza-Borrego region. I also want to acknowledge the graciousness of our authors. They are donating one hundred percent of their author royalties to the Anza-Borrego Foundation to help support this park," said Diana Lindsay, president of Sunbelt Publications during an acceptance speech at the awards ceremony on August 16.

This book is based on over 16 years of content developed by authors Mike Wells and Marie Simovich for a class taught at the University of San Diego. It tells a coherent story of how the landscape and features of a desert region evolved over time and how organisms that inhabit the desert have adapted to the conditions found there by taking many different evolutionary paths to deal with aridity, heat, and saline soils. The result is an amazing biological diversity that has evolved in response to these conditions. It is the "go to" book for anyone who wants to understand the natural environment of the Anza-Borrego region.

A Natural History of the Anza-Borrego Region: Then and Now is available from retailers throughout Borrego Springs.

Sunbelt Publications publishes and distributes award-winning books that celebrate the land and its people, encouraging readers to conserve the wonders of the Southwest, California, and Baja California.