"We Say Farewell..."

On behalf of Darlis and Gary Bailey of Kendall’s Café, we would like to say thank you to the people of Borrego Springs. After 32 years of serving this community, the time has come for us to say farewell.

Thank you for all the support you’ve given us over the last 30 years. We’ve met incredible people in this town and have many great memories to look back on. We’ve truly enjoyed seeing so many of you throughout the years. Whether you joined us every morning or on weekends, at the counter or around a table with family and friends, all year long or just in season – we appreciate you all.

Starting September 2021, new owners Lorena and Benito will be taking ownership of Kendall’s Cafe. It is our hope that the community continues to support them in this exciting new journey! We wish them and their family all the best. As for us, we look forward to the days ahead now, where we can be close to our children and our grandchildren.

Thank you again, Borrego!

Darlis and Gary Bailey, Kendall’s Cafe

– Borrego Springs, California