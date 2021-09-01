"Three Claps for Borrego Sun"

Well done, Borrego Sun, for publishing the details of Sexual Violent Predator Merle Wakefield’s crimes and his incarcerations, which it said was obtained from discreet sources. I’m sure that this was a great push in getting the reprieve for Borrego.

Thank you for publishing that information for the public’s viewing. With all said, it surely shows why he, along with any other SVP’s recommended for this area do not belong in this community.

Keep up the good work!

Josh Reagan

– San Diego/Borrego Springs, California