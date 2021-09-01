RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

"Three Claps for Borrego Sun"

 

Last updated 9/21/2021



Well done, Borrego Sun, for publishing the details of Sexual Violent Predator Merle Wakefield’s crimes and his incarcerations, which it said was obtained from discreet sources. I’m sure that this was a great push in getting the reprieve for Borrego.

Thank you for publishing that information for the public’s viewing. With all said, it surely shows why he, along with any other SVP’s recommended for this area do not belong in this community.

Keep up the good work!

Josh Reagan

– San Diego/Borrego Springs, California

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2021 Borrego Sun, Inc.

