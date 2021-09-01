RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

"Thank You"

 

Last updated 9/16/2021 at 9:56am



We would first like to thank Darlis and Gary for this great opportunity that they have provided us. Kendall’s Café has been an establishment that we have enjoyed throughout the years as a member of this community. We hope to continue the tradition of great food and wonderful hospitality for everyone.

On behalf of Benito and Lorena Arteaga Valdez, we are extremely excited for this journey, and look forward to serving our great town of Borrego Springs.

Benito and Lorena Arteaga Valdez

– Borrego Springs, California

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2021 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2021 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser