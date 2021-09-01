"Thank You"

We would first like to thank Darlis and Gary for this great opportunity that they have provided us. Kendall’s Café has been an establishment that we have enjoyed throughout the years as a member of this community. We hope to continue the tradition of great food and wonderful hospitality for everyone.

On behalf of Benito and Lorena Arteaga Valdez, we are extremely excited for this journey, and look forward to serving our great town of Borrego Springs.

Benito and Lorena Arteaga Valdez

– Borrego Springs, California