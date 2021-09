CalFire will be at the Borrego Springs Library on Monday Sept. 20 for COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine, first and second doses, and the J&J one-time vaccine. They will return on Monday Oct. 11 for those who need the second dose of Pfizer. On Sept. 20, vaccination hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

COVID-19 Testing will also be done on Sept. 20 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. It is OK to walk-in.

Registration for the vaccine, go to: myturn.ca.gov.