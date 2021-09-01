Chamber Says "Get Ready for Borrego Days"

Now that the Chamber/Welcome Center is back open five days a week, we’ve caught up on the daily phone calls with over 50% of them asking about Borrego Days. “Is it happening, please send a vendors permit, how can I volunteer and of course will there be a super bloom next year?” And with these calls comes excitement behind the scenes as this one weekend event truly does take several months to plan and can be quite challenging with so many different requests and expectations.

However, before we offer more Festival details, let’s take a minute to welcome new members Mary Hart & Bill Kohr to the Chamber. Like many, they did not realize the Chamber has membership levels for Borregans at $50 a year, a family membership for $85 a year. Along with your support of the Chamber, each one offers perks that you can view on our website at http://www.visitborrego.com under memberships; and please know the Chamber appreciates your community support.

By the time you read this, the artists will have been chosen for the SDG&E Utility Box Beautification Project managed by the Chamber. We’ve selected five boxes on Palm Canyon Drive for this honor and they’re going to look fantastic (as I’m receiving the submissions). A Chamber notice will be sent out naming the artists so you can say “Hi” when you see them creating.

Back to Borrego Days. The Chamber would like everyone to know that this Festival is still amid the pandemic and will proceed as necessary. So that the attendees and vendors are comfortable, we plan on spreading the vendors out just a little more so there is plenty of room to shop, chat, learn and eat. There will be art demonstrations, car show judging, and extra fun for the kids with a kid’s zone and for the adults an adult beer garden. Live entertainment includes Soul Frenzi, The Sound of my Voice – The Ultimate Linda Ronstadt Experience, Whitney Shay, norteno music (band to be announced) and the First Borrego Days Local Talent Show with cash prizes for the top three acts, decided by a panel of judges (whatever your talent is start practicing), more details coming soon.

Plus, we’ll kick off Borrego Days with our very own Fire Department leading the way down Palm Canyon Drive, singing of the National Anthem and the exciting flyover that will circle above Christmas Circle.

Visit http://www.borregodays.com for more info as it becomes available, to sponsor or download a vendor application.

Well that’s it for now because it’s time to get back to work. Please stop by the Chamber to say hello and chat with one of our many fabulous volunteers and me!

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

borregospringschamber.com

borregochamberdirector@gmail.com