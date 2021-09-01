Borrego Art Institute Shows

Don’t miss the upcoming show at the Borrego Art Institute, “The Art of Flora and Fauna.” The artistic work in a variety of mediums celebrating the wonderful plants and animals of our world. Work will be accepted September 26 and 27. There will be an entry fee for non members of BAI of $15 per submitted work of art.

Another show will also be on display, “The Silent Guitar,” paintings by Sharif Carter. A collection of paintings featuring a flamenco dancer. Violating traditional methods, Sharif paints with an unusual technique of combining opaque watercolors with oil mediums on hand crafted wood panels which produce vivid imagery and mesmerizing fluidity as if subjects dance across canvas. The loose brush strokes and abstract guitars represent Sharif’s love of music and his defiance to follow traditional rules both in life and his painting technique.

The opening reception for both shows will be held on Saturday Oct. 2, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Borrego Art Institute gallery hours are Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For information, contact call 760-767-5152 or email gallery@borregoinstitute.org.