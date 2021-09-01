Art for the People

There are two ART programs in Borrego that are greatly beneficial to the community: one for the children and one for seniors. Materials for both art programs are funded by donors – primarily the Borrego Rotary Club and the Borrego Art Guild, and managed by Leslie Duncan.

During the school year, the Borrego Springs Unified School District, working with staff, provides for weekly art projects for elementary age students. That continued into the summer and this year, "Summer Camp" at the elementary school, open through July, was available to all students interested in catching up on the last year's academics plus a weekly swimming pool day, two field trips, breakfast and lunch, and fun creative hands-on ART project two-three days each week for all six grades.

The Senior Art program is a project initiated by Leslie Greathouse, the new manager of our Senior Center. The program is offered at no cost to "Aging Artists" who work with and are guided by Leslie Duncan. The group meets each second and fourth Thursday of every month from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is open to all interested senior citizens.

There is no charge for materials and supplies to the participants for either program. Tax deductible donations of any size to defray expenses are greatly appreciated. To help with the cost of materials and supplies for these vital programs, please send a donation to the

Borrego Springs Art Guild, P.O. Box 1643, who provide funding for art supplies for both programs.

This is a wonderful cohesive and caring community and adding the joy of creative arts to the lives of children and seniors is just one more way of celebrating the uniqueness of our town.