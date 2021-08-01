From the BSHS Principal...

Hello Borrego Springs Middle/High School students and families! We are extremely excited to be coming back to in-person learning on August 30!

Registration packets are available for pick up in the office. While we look forward to seeing everyone, we want to reassure you that we will be continuing with our safety protocols to help keep everyone safe.

Students will be required to wear masks while indoors, hand washing stations will still be available to everyone, and rooms will be sanitized daily. We are happy to be able to continue providing weekly COVID testing to students and staff to ensure we stay diligent to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our district and community. We will no longer be screening for symptoms at drop off. Families, please continue to check for symptoms in your children and to stay home if they are feeling unwell and call the school to let us know your child is home sick.

We will be following through with the SARB process this school year which starts after three unexcused absences. Students remember to please check your emails, several have already gone out for a couple different opportunities.

Parents and students, if you have not downloaded the district app to your phone please do so, just search Borrego Springs USD. It is the fastest way to get updates from the school. Also check your mailboxes for letters mailed out. We look forward to seeing everyone on August 30!

– Mrs. Baay

Borrego Springs Principal