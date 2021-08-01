Borrego Springs Unified School District

Attention Families of Borrego Springs USD

Commencing with the 2021-2022 School Year on Monday, August 30, 2021, breakfast, lunch and supper will be available at no cost to all students on campus, Monday through Friday.

Students enrolled in the District Online Option may pick up breakfast, lunch and supper at the elementary school from 3 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., Monday through Friday or request meal delivery.

Meals from the BSUSD Food Service Department are also available to non-enrolled children, age 18 and younger, for pick up or delivery if needed.

Families interested in the pick up or delivery options should contact Cathy Paredes at 760-767-5333 to reserve their meals and/or arrange for delivery.

PLEASE NOTE: MEALS WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FROM THE BSUSD FOOD SERVICE DEPARTMENT FROM AUGUST 2, 2021 THROUGH AUGUST 29, 2021

--------

Atención Familias de Borrego Springs USD

A partir del año escolar 2021-2022 el lunes 30 de agosto de 2021, el desayuno, el almuerzo y la cena estarán disponibles sin costo para todos los estudiantes en el campus. De lunes a viernes.

Los estudiantes inscritos en la opción en línea del distrito pueden recoger el desayuno, el almuerzo y la cena en la escuela primaria de 3 p.m. a 3:15 p.m., de lunes a viernes, o solicitar la entrega de comida.

Las comidas del Departamento de Servicios de Alimentos del BSUSD también están disponibles para los niños no inscritos, de 18 años o menos, para recoger o entregar si es necesario.

Las familias interesadas en las opciones de recogida o entrega deben comunicarse con Cathy Paredes al 760-767-5333 para reservar sus comidas y / o coordinar la entrega.

TENGA EN CUENTA: LAS COMIDAS NO ESTARÁN DISPONIBLES EN EL DEPARTAMENTO DE SERVICIO DE ALIMENTOS DE BSUSD DESDE EL 2 DE AGOSTO DE 2021 HASTA EL 29 DE AGOSTO DE 2021.