Large Quantity of Xanax Seized

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two individuals attempting to smuggle a large quantity of the prescription drug Alprozolam (also known as Xanax) through an immigration checkpoint Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred at about 1:15 p.m., when a white 2018 Nissan Sentra approached the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint. The agent in primary inspection referred the vehicle to the secondary inspection area for further investigation.

During secondary inspection, a Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the trunk of the vehicle and discovered three large trash bags. The bags contained 277 prescription glass bottles labeled as Alprozolam (also known as Xanax).

The total amount of pills contained in the glass bottles was approximately 24,930 pills with an estimated value of $199,440.

The driver, a 37-year-old woman, and her passenger, a 19-year-old man, admitted to being paid to transport the narcotics. Both individuals were arrested and held for further processing.