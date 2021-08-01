SDG&E Bill Credit for Customers

California Climate Credit Helps Offset Summer Bills

This August and September, San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) residential customers will see their electricity bills reduced by $34.60 each month – or a total of about $69.20 over two months, thanks to the California Climate Credit program designed to fight climate change.

The credit is from a state program that requires power plants, natural gas providers, and other large industries that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits. The credit on customers’ bills is their share of the payments from the state’s program.

Recognizing that many customers see their bills spike during summer months due to use of air conditioning, SDG&E petitioned the California Public Utilities Commission a few years ago to change the timing of the electric portion of the Climate Credit to August and September. In the past, the electric credit was applied in April and October.

Residential customers with natural gas service received the natural gas portion of the California Climate Credit – $17.86 – in April.

There is no action required to receive the credit. All residential customers, including community choice aggregation customers, automatically receive the Climate Credit from SDG&E on their bills.

Anyone having trouble paying their utility bill due to COVID-19 is encouraged to visit sdge.com/assistance to learn about payment assistance and bill discount programs that are administered by SDG&E and other entities, or they can call SDG&E’s customer care center at 1-800-411-7343 for more information.

