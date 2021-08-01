BVEF Names Board Fellow

The Borrego Valley Endowment Fund (BVEF) has named Karen Garcia as its first Board Fellow. In 2021 the BVEF created a new category of Board membership – Board Fellow – to encourage the participation of young and diverse members of the Borrego community in the BVEF's mission to harness the power of philanthropy to create enduring, community-wide benefit for the Borrego region.

Board Fellows are individuals under 25 years of age who have distinguished themselves in their chosen area(s) of endeavor – academia, profession, sports, arts, etc., and who wish to learn about the philanthropic activities of a community foundation such as the BVEF.

Board Fellows are elected for a term of one year and may be elected for an additional one-year term.

"Ms. Garcia is a wonderful addition to our board," said BVEF Chairman Bob Kelly. "Karen has consistently distinguished herself in her academic career and she brings to our board the youthful perspective of someone who has grown up in Borrego and who will be here long after most of us are gone."

Garcia graduated from Borrego Springs High School in 2018, as salutatorian of her class. She receives multiple scholarships, many local to Borrego Springs, to attend the University of California, San Diego where she is a senior and a straight A student. Ms. Garcia is majoring in Global Health with a minor in Biology. She is planning a career in the medical field as a Physician Assistant.