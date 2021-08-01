RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

BVEF Names Board Fellow

 

Last updated 8/25/2021 at 12:18pm

Karen Garcia

The Borrego Valley Endowment Fund (BVEF) has named Karen Garcia as its first Board Fellow. In 2021 the BVEF created a new category of Board membership – Board Fellow – to encourage the participation of young and diverse members of the Borrego community in the BVEF's mission to harness the power of philanthropy to create enduring, community-wide benefit for the Borrego region.

Board Fellows are individuals under 25 years of age who have distinguished themselves in their chosen area(s) of endeavor – academia, profession, sports, arts, etc., and who wish to learn about the philanthropic activities of a community foundation such as the BVEF.

Board Fellows are elected for a term of one year and may be elected for an additional one-year term.

"Ms. Garcia is a wonderful addition to our board," said BVEF Chairman Bob Kelly. "Karen has consistently distinguished herself in her academic career and she brings to our board the youthful perspective of someone who has grown up in Borrego and who will be here long after most of us are gone."

Garcia graduated from Borrego Springs High School in 2018, as salutatorian of her class. She receives multiple scholarships, many local to Borrego Springs, to attend the University of California, San Diego where she is a senior and a straight A student. Ms. Garcia is majoring in Global Health with a minor in Biology. She is planning a career in the medical field as a Physician Assistant.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2021 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2021 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 08/27/2021 16:22