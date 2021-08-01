"Please Don't Place Him Here"

This is a copy of a letter emailed to the SVP Release/SAFE Task Force, and multiple officials have been CC’d.

Dear Sirs or Madams,

I have been a resident in the de Anza country club neighborhood of Borrego Springs since 2006. My wife Kristen and I, along with my three young boys, George (7), Leo (5), and Hudson (2.5) – enjoy the natural and safe environment that Borrego Springs offers.

It is with great regret that I read that a Sexually Violent Predator, Merle Wade Wakefield, may be placed in a residence just a few houses away from ours. Further, the actual homeowner of this residence is an absentee owner that just purchased the home in 2020 and is greatly profiting from a program that rewards him with above-market rents from our government.

My family has had a presence in the Borrego Valley since 1955, when my grandfather David Byers Givler built a house and was one of the founding members of de Anza Country Club. Currently my siblings and extended family own multiple properties in and around the de Anza Country Club neighborhood.

DO NOT PLACE MERLE WADE WAKEFIELD, A SEXUAL PREDATOR, NEXT DOOR TO MY PREGNANT WIFE AND THREE YOUNG BOYS.

Thank you.

Trace Wilson

– Borrego Springs, California