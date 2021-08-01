"From the Task Force..."

To the Editor of the Borrego Sun,

The COVID-19 Task Force members would like to take this opportunity to thank our Chairperson, Bruce Kelley, for his leadership over the past 16 months. It was early on in the pandemic and the real consequences of this pandemic had not even begun to be realized. However, Bruce, with a PhD in Public Health and an extensive professional background in understanding the consequences of serious virus epidemics, was very much concerned with the potential ramifications of this new disease for any individual and for the community of Borrego Springs.

As chair of the Public Health Subcommittee of Supervisor Jim Desmond’s Revitalization Initiative and, at that time, chair of the Healthcare Committee of the Borrego Valley Endowment Fund, Bruce felt a responsibility to assist our community to weather the months ahead and to make the many adjustments that would have to be made individually and communally.

With some financial support from the BVEF, three members of the BVEF and three other local leaders joined forces to become the COVID-19 Task Force. Without Bruce’s insight and knowledge this probably would not have happened. It was a pleasure serving on the Task Force, as we all had equal opportunity to share our ideas and utilize our talents. This was teamwork at its best.

The Task Force members wish to thank him for the many hours of real dedication to keeping Borrego as safe as possible.

Martha Deichler

Diane Johnson

Betsy Knaak

David Leibert

Caroline Manildi

– Borrego Springs COVID-19 Task Force