"Clinic Makeover"

What is happening with the Borrego Health Clinic? We were told that they were going to upgrade their facilities now that they have a new management team. But if anything, it now seems worse. So what is the deal with that?

We did, however, see a “Borrego Cares” proposal in a recent issue of the Borrego Sun, and are quite interested in what is happening with that? Borrego Springs and its surrounding areas need a good medical facility, let alone deserves one. I do surely hope there is an update soon

Joe Fineburg

– Oceanside & Borrego Springs, California