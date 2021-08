I needed to have four stitches removed from a procedure that was done to my face. I was surprised that when I went to clinic to have it done that they told me I had to go to Poway for the removal of the stitches.

A two-hour drive each way, plus the cost of the gas. The procedure took no more than 30 seconds. Why could they not do it here at the Borrego Clinic?

Lisa Criben

– Borrego Springs, California