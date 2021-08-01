Town Hall Meeting, Go!

In response to the many questions regarding Sexual Predator Merle Wakefield being relocated to Borrego Springs at de Anza Country Club, a town hall meeting has been called to provide the community with answers to these questions. The meeting is Wednesday August 4, 3 p.m. at the de Anza Country Club Clubhouse, 509 Catarina Drive. Complimentary food and beverage will be provided. To address these concerns in a timely fashion please send your questions to: Ramien Shalizi – General Manager at de Anza CC. GM@deanzacountryclub.com. No reservations are needed, please attend as we want to be pro-active and not re-active!