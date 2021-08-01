Special Recall Election, September 14, 2021

Regardless what side of the issue you fall on, YOUR VOTE MATTERS. Don’t use the excuse that you are not in town to vote.

Log onto http://www.SDVOTE.com to update your mailing address for this election. If you relocated since the November 2020 election, please register on http://www.SDVOTE.com. If you wish to verify you are registered, log onto http://www.SDVOTE.com.

You will receive your mail ballot between 29 and 7 days before Election Day.

Follow instructions for marking (voting) on your mail ballot.

Place marked (voted) ballot in official return envelope and seal it.

SIGN and DATE outside of envelope – sign your name like it appears on your driver’s license or identification card.

REMEMBER: You must SIGN AND DATE your return envelope for your ballot to be counted!