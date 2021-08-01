Special Recall Election, September 14, 2021
Last updated 8/4/2021 at 9:04am
Regardless what side of the issue you fall on, YOUR VOTE MATTERS. Don’t use the excuse that you are not in town to vote.
Log onto http://www.SDVOTE.com to update your mailing address for this election. If you relocated since the November 2020 election, please register on http://www.SDVOTE.com. If you wish to verify you are registered, log onto http://www.SDVOTE.com.
You will receive your mail ballot between 29 and 7 days before Election Day.
Follow instructions for marking (voting) on your mail ballot.
Place marked (voted) ballot in official return envelope and seal it.
SIGN and DATE outside of envelope – sign your name like it appears on your driver’s license or identification card.
REMEMBER: You must SIGN AND DATE your return envelope for your ballot to be counted!