RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Special Recall Election, September 14, 2021

 

Last updated 8/4/2021 at 9:04am



Regardless what side of the issue you fall on, YOUR VOTE MATTERS. Don’t use the excuse that you are not in town to vote.

Log onto http://www.SDVOTE.com to update your mailing address for this election. If you relocated since the November 2020 election, please register on http://www.SDVOTE.com. If you wish to verify you are registered, log onto http://www.SDVOTE.com.

You will receive your mail ballot between 29 and 7 days before Election Day.

Follow instructions for marking (voting) on your mail ballot.

Place marked (voted) ballot in official return envelope and seal it.

SIGN and DATE outside of envelope – sign your name like it appears on your driver’s license or identification card.

REMEMBER: You must SIGN AND DATE your return envelope for your ballot to be counted!

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2021 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2021 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 08/05/2021 12:50