Save the Date

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Last updated 8/23/2021 at 10:14am



Saturday Sept. 4 at 5 p.m. is the opening group reception for artists Wick Alexander, Robin Brailsford and Fritz Liebhardt at The House of Borrego Springs WEST Gallery. The newly renovated gallery is pleased to announce the exhibition and welcomes visitors Tuesday through Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning September 4. This is the first of three long term exhibitions scheduled for the coming season. Please join us in welcoming the artists. For more information, contact 760-443-3300 or houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net.

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
