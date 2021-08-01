Chamber in August

As we moved into August it was so wonderful to feel the raindrops in July. Not nearly as much rain as we would have liked or needed, but still a refreshing occurrence.

Welcome to new members, Konki & Rick Jarvis and The Propeller Bar & Grill. I’m happy to say that Konki will be overseeing the vendor’s team for Borrego Days, and The Propeller Bar & Grill is planning some summer fun so be sure and follow them on Facebook.

The Chamber held its first Sizzling Summer Members Only Mixer in The Arches at the Borrego Springs Resort & Spa with close to 40 guests in attendance. Pink flamingos were everywhere and so were many new and long-time members. We all enjoyed small bites, great conversations, introductions and surprise prizes.

A big “Thank You” goes to the Borrego Outfitters, Borrego Springs Resort & Spa, The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway and Dana Wharf Whale Watching for their gifts. You know an event is a good one when it just keeps going and no one’s eager to leave. Some of the flamingos mysteriously escaped with guests and all in good fun.

With the above said, I’ll sign off and return with a new column in September. At the Chamber, we’ll still be answering voicemail and emails and will be in and out working on projects, but no walk-in service. There will also be eblasts going out pertaining to Borrego Days and Chamber info, but not the Chamber Weekly which will also return in September. Please check the Chamber website for information and if you need me you know where to reach me.

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

borregospringschamber.com

borregochamberdirector@gmail.com