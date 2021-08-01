Lucky Tongue Performs in Borrego

Great fun at The Propeller's special night with the first of "Summer Rock." The restaurant was packed, there must have been at least 100 people there. The doors opened at 5 p.m., and the food and drinks started to flow. It was surprising to see how many people were there, as the town seems empty.

When the band Lucky Tongue came on to play, the audience erupted in applause. They are a favorite of the townsfolk, and over the last 10 years have played in venues all over town. The band has now moved to Hawaii, where they have built up a solid following, yet still hanker to come back and play in the desert. We hope to have them back in the fall. Their infectious music started to get the crowd wound up and soon they were up and dancing.

The band played two 45-minute sets, but the audience did not want them to stop and clamored for more. But all things come to an end till the next time. This is the start of a series of "Summer Rock" shows at The Propeller, see future ads in the Borrego Sun.

The food prepared by Chef Gordon was excellent with it arriving at the table in record time, slightly different to my last visit. New to their menu was the antipasto, a mixture of Italian cured meats and assorted European cheeses. Gerry the barman made some great cocktails. It was a shame that the night had to end. I will put my dancing shoes away till next time.

– Jim Fishman