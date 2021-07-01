"The Carl Ellsworth & Patricia Mary Miller Scholarship"

We are extremely grateful for a $10,000 annual scholarship that has been set up in honor of Carl and Pat Miller with the Anza-Borrego Foundation. The Carl Ellsworth and Patricia Mary Miller Scholarship for Youth Education will help many kids enjoy and learn about the Park. The donor, who would like to remain anonymous, had this to say about Carl and the reason for the scholarship:

“Carl LOVED Anza-Borrego Desert State Park! I know that he would be so happy to know a scholarship created in his name could help introduce many students to the wonder and beauty of Anza-Borrego State Park for years to come.”

Carl’s great legacy will live on through this scholarship of sharing his love for Anza-Borrego Desert State Park with others.

If you’re interested in contributing to this scholarship, please email Bri Fordem at bri@theabf.org.

– Anza-Borrego Foundation