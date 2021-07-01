BASIC Update

Things are going great!

BASIC has four classes with 45 students at BASIC’s Summer Learning Academy – 12 students in Math, 11 students in Writing, nine students in ELD and 12 students in Reading.

The staff started on July 5 setting things up for their classes at the UCI Steele Burnand Research Center. Parent Orientation was on July 7 and the students started classes the next day on July 8. Classes are from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Kendall’s is providing an amazing hot breakfast and lunch for the students and staff daily.

The Summer Learning Academy will run until August 4 with their Closing Ceremony from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information about the Summer Learning Academy, to apply for other educational help, or to offer your support please contact BASIC at P.O. Box 1914, Borrego Springs, California 92004, or on the web at BorregoBasic.org. Basic Assistance for Students in the Community ia a 501 (c)(3) charitable nonprofit committed to enabling the children, youth and adults of Borrego Springs to pursue educational opportunities at all levels, empowering them from Cradle to Graduation by offering grants, scholarships and programs to help students of all ages reach their potential and realize their dreams.

Tim White

– BASIC Administrator