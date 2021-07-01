Feeding Borrego Changes

Feeding Borrego has now moved to Tuesday’s as of July 20. The new food bank hours will be every Tuesday from noon until 6 p.m.

Note: This change does NOT apply to the Food Banks at St. Barnabas and St. Richards’ churches.

“First and foremost, we want to thank all our wonderful volunteers and donors,” Robert Gardner said. “Your generous spirit, kind help, and commitment has made the community Food Banks successful. We are now making a few changes which we think will make the program even better!”

VOLUNTEERS: are needed on Tuesdays to help prepare the room and to assist with distribution of the food. We would love to SCHEDULE at least two volunteers on hand in the room at all times.

If you can help, please contact Martha Deichler at 619-948-5900 or Anne Wermers at 619--972-5209.

Please check http://www.borregoevents.com to see the calendar.