COVID-19 Task Force Discontinues Operations

The Borrego Springs COVID-19 Task Force and Resource Center has discontinued operations, effective June 30.

“COVID-19 is not over. However, the COVID-19 Task Force feels it is time to close down our activities, at least until it becomes clear whether a renewed surge is likely in the Fall,” a statement by the Task Force said. “We thank you for listening to us and for making Borrego Springs as safe as possible.”

“We encourage them to enjoy renewed freedoms now that we are COVID free, but to also continue some safety practices, especially for the unvaccinated, because the Delta variant is spreading,” chairman Bruce Kelley said.

The Borrego Springs Community Task Force and Resource Center is a group of community members who are committed to helping Borrego Springs and our neighbors have the information and support they need to make it through this crisis.

The COVID-19 Task Force sprang into existence as an entity to help the residents of Borrego Valley to be informed on matters pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal was to keep our residents as informed and safe as possible. The Borrego Valley Endowment Fund helped the effort by supporting most expenses of the Task Force for over 15 months.

We’ve been through a tough, confusing time learning about and figuring out how to deal with a virus we were all susceptible to.

Scientists and public health officials were trying to fly the COVID-19 plane while building it. But, we have been adapting and working through the confusion.

Borregans followed advice about COVID-safe practices. Many of us have gotten tested and most of us have gotten vaccinated.

We held the total number of COVID-19 cases in Borrego Springs to 131, even though Borrego was surrounded on all sides by towns with much higher caseloads.

The heat of summer should hold down the spread of infection as fewer non-family members come in close contact.

But, the virus is not likely to die out as long as we have unvaccinated, susceptible residents. The virus will continue to seek and may find some of them.

When we celebrate Borrego Days this October, Borrego Springs will be a safe place to live and visit if we follow a few practices over the summer.

Get vaccinated. Currently, 62% of Borrego residents are vaccinated. The more people who are vaccinated or have acquired immunity, the less likely susceptible people will be in close contact with infected people.

If you are unvaccinated, wear a mask when inside public buildings, shops, and until seated in restaurants.

Periodically get a PCR test, especially if you have any symptoms or think you’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19

If you are unvaccinated and travel to places with higher caseloads, be cautious when you return, such as getting tested and staying away from others until you get a negative test result.

The best form of protection for you, your family, friends and fellow residents is to be fully vaccinated.

Vaccination provides more consistent protection than naturally acquired immunity. If you’ve had COVID-19, vaccination will add stronger, longer lasting immunity.

Vaccinated people have a very low risk of infection and virtually no risk of becoming seriously ill or dying.

Unvaccinated people have been getting infected at about the same rate as the full population was being infected last January, before the vaccine began to be distributed.

We still have people who cannot get vaccinated, such as immunosuppressed, receiving certain treatments, children under age 12, etc. They remain at risk.

“We have come a long way since March 2020, but we are not out of the woods yet. At this point, Borrego Springs is COVID free. Let’s keep it that way!”