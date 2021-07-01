Children's Center Management

The Borrego Springs Children’s Center is now under new management. As of July 1, they will be operated by the Borrego Springs Youth and Seniors Center.

The Borrego Community Health Foundation underwent major changes, including the transfer of operational management of the Children’s Center.

The Children’s Center is the only licensed daycare operation in Borrego Springs.

“Under the leadership of BSYSC Executive Director Leslie Greathouse and BSCC Executive Director Teresa West, licensing requirements have been met and staff has been hired to keep the Children’s Center up and running, providing a safe, caring daycare and preschool for the working families of Borrego,” Robert Gardner said on the Borrego Springs 92004 Facebook page.

For the last 19 years, the Children’s Center has been operated by West, who is passionate about providing excellent care for our preschoolers.

“Teresa West is one of the most dedicated and professional caregivers I have ever met. She and her caring and dedicated staff are going to carry on the tradition of excellent child care under the umbrella of the Youth and Seniors Center,” Gardner said.

“We are the only viable entity that was willing to take over operation of the Children’s Center. But we can’t do it alone,” he said.

To donate, go to the website, https://www.borregospringsseniorcenter.org/ and click “give” or send a check to their address listed.

If you have suggestions or questions about this effort, please call Robert Gardner at 206-948-8268.

More details in the next issue of the Borrego Sun, July 22.