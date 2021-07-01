RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Lucky Tongue at The Propeller

 

Last updated 7/30/2021 at 9:43am

Don't miss Lucky Tongue at The Propeller Bar & Grill Sunday August 1, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Enjoy some summer rock, while enjoying a delicious meal! There will be a $10 music charge.

