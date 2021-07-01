RSS
Last updated 7/30/2021 at 9:43am
Don't miss Lucky Tongue at The Propeller Bar & Grill Sunday August 1, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Enjoy some summer rock, while enjoying a delicious meal! There will be a $10 music charge.
